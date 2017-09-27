Jay Cutler On Miami Dolphins Struggling Offense: Improvement ‘Starts With Me’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami)- The Miami Dolphins have only scored one touchdown in each of their first two games in 2017.

The unit looked especially out of sync in their 20-6 loss at the New York Jets in week three. Jay Cutler threw his first interception as a Dolphin, and the offense only managed 225 total yards.

“It was all around,” said Cutler of Miami’s struggles. “Myself, we had a few breakdowns up front, we had some stuff outside, everyone kind of took their turn (making mistakes).”

While head coach Adam Gase has pointed to his own play-calling being an issue throughout the week, Cutler put the spotlight on himself.

“As a whole, offensively, we’ve just got to play better,” noted Cutler. “That starts with me, so I’ve got to get back to work and help everyone stay on time and be efficient offensively.”

Sunday’s matchup with the Saints could provide Cutler with a chance to find a rhythm. New Orleans ranks 31st in the NFL in total defense, giving up 437 yards per game.

From an execution standpoint, the Dolphins must get better on third down. They converted on just one-of-twelve third down chances last Sunday.

“Well, we’ve got to get more yards and move the chains,” Cutler said. “There’s a lot of different things that go into it, so we’ve just got to fix a lot of things.”

Cutler’s tenure in Miami is still young. So, how long could it take for the offense to get in sync?

“It could be this week. It could be next week. I don’t know. We’ve got the guys in the room. We’ve just got to make sure that everybody’s doing their job each and every play. Offense is a little bit tricky, because it’s going to take eight, nine or 10 guys each play for the offense to really go off, and that’s consistently throughout the whole game. We’ve got some young guys and we’ve just got to make sure we get everybody on board and everybody understanding that.”

On Thursday, the Dolphins will take to the skies to fly to London for their Sunday matchup with the Saints. The Dolphins are flying farther in three weeks than half of the teams in the NFL will fly all season.

“That’s fun. Frequent flyer miles will add up,” Cutler joked.

Kickoff for Dolphins-Saints is set for 9:30 AM on Sunday, October 1st. You can hear the game on 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.