TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

In The Recruiting Huddle: Trevin Johnson – Ronald Reagan

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Ronald Reagan High School, SFHSSports, Trevin Johnson

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Trevin Johnson Ronald Reagan

PLAYER: Trevin Johnson

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Doral Ronald Reagan

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: If you watch this program live, the first thing you notice is how well coached they are. And, while this is not a powerhouse program, the things learned every day, are lessons that the athletes will take with them for the rest of their lives. When you happen to have an athlete among all those well coached players who stands out – with aggressive play – it is someone you watch and learn from. This gifted senior is not going to shy away from the action. Johnson is extremely talented and very strong. He makes plays all over the field – and the Bison truly need a football player like this to show the younger athletes where you have to be, mentally and physically, to get to that next level. Keep your eye on this young man. He plays the game hard and is indeed very versatile.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4447692/trevin-johnson

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Trevin Johnson Ronald Reagan

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch