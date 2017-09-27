In The Recruiting Huddle: Trevin Johnson – Ronald Reagan

PLAYER: Trevin Johnson

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Doral Ronald Reagan

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: If you watch this program live, the first thing you notice is how well coached they are. And, while this is not a powerhouse program, the things learned every day, are lessons that the athletes will take with them for the rest of their lives. When you happen to have an athlete among all those well coached players who stands out – with aggressive play – it is someone you watch and learn from. This gifted senior is not going to shy away from the action. Johnson is extremely talented and very strong. He makes plays all over the field – and the Bison truly need a football player like this to show the younger athletes where you have to be, mentally and physically, to get to that next level. Keep your eye on this young man. He plays the game hard and is indeed very versatile.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4447692/trevin-johnson