‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Engaged

(CBSMiami) — Jon Snow is getting married! Okay, not the hugely popular character on HBO’s Game of Thrones but the actor who plays Jon Snow, Kit Harington.
According to People, Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged. The couple met while filming Game of Thrones. Leslie played Jon Snow’s love interest, the wildling Ygritte, in Seasons 2, 3 and 4.
The couple made their public red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Olivier Awards. They moved in together in January.
Season 7 of Game of Thrones concluded in August and Season 8 is scheduled to begin production in October.
Harington will next appear in a historical drama on BBC titled Gunpowder and Leslie is a series regular on CBS’ The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight.