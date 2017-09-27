Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you need a flu shot, you can get it for free today in parts of South Florida.

Whether you have insurance or not, adults can get a shot at five Florida Blue Centers in South Florida including:

Miami/The Falls – 8895 S.W. 136th Street, Miami 33176

Hialeah – 1001 W. 49th Street Suite #8, Hialeah 33012

North Miami/Keystone Plaza -13665 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami 33181

Fort Lauderdale/Sawgrass – 1970 Sawgrass Mills Circle, Sunrise 33323

Boynton Beach – 1501 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach 33426

Even if you are not a Florida Blue member, you can get a flu shot for free.

The CDC, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimates about 140,000 to 710,000 people have been hospitalized due to the flu since 2010.

About 12,000 to 56,000 were estimated to have died from the flu.

Medical officials will be giving shots until 1 p.m.

Those with insurance plans who go to get a shot are asked to bring their membership cars and photo ID.

Click here to read more about the flu.