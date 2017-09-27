Adam Gase Says His Trust In Lawrence Timmons Is Restored, ‘Glad He’s Back’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addressed the media for the first time since reinstating linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

“We worked through a couple things,” Gase said. “L.T. handled the business he needed to handle. I’m glad he’s back.”

Timmons had been suspended indefinitely since going AWOL the night before Miami’s season opener with the Chargers in Los Angeles. He missed the victory over the Chargers and the loss to the New York Jets the following Sunday. Timmons is expected to play this Sunday against the Saints.

Asked if the trust between he and Timmons has been restored, Gase answered with an emphatic “Yes.” Gase added he has no concerns about how the locker room will accept him back into the fold.

“Anything like that will stay in house,” said Gase, when asked if Timmons has had conversations with teammates about his disappearance.

Gase noted last week that any time a player breaches the trust of coaches and teammates, there are steps that can be taken to earn forgiveness. He didn’t go into detail on how Timmons completed those steps, but said, “I felt good about where we were at with him.”

According to Gase, the decision to reinstate Timmons has nothing to do with wins and losses. In other words, it’s not a knee-jerk reaction to Miami’s poor performance in New York.

Timmons and the Dolphins take the field this Sunday in London to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 9:30 AM ET. You can hear the game on 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.