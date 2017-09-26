Trump Supporter Jerry Jones, Owner Of ‘America’s Team’, Joins Kneeling Protest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is launching new attacks against protests by NFL teams after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a Trump supporter, took a knee before the national anthem was played Monday night.

As they took a knee collectively, boos could be heard echoing around University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

When the anthem started, the Cowboys stood and locked arms as did their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals.

After the game, Jones said he was proud of his organization.

“We all agreed our players wanted to make a statement about unity, and wanted to make a statement about equality,” Jones said.

Tennessee Titans Tight End Delanie Walker says players who kneel during the national anthem aren’t trying to disrespect the military.

“It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show is that we all care about each other,” Walker said.

But the president thinks the gesture is unpatriotic.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say get this son of a b**** off the field right now? Out. He’s fired,” Trump said at a rally on Friday.

The NFL responded by re-airing a super bowl ad emphasizing the league’s unity and diversity.

Five NFL sponsors, Nike, Under Armour, Hyundai, Ford and Anheuser Busch, defended the players’ right to protest.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James praised the NFL players but refused to utter the president’s name.

“The people run this country, not one individual, and damn sure not him,” James said Monday.

In one tweet sent out on Monday, President Trump said that the kneeling issue has nothing to do with race, and instead is about respect for the flag and national anthem.

Vice President Pence said he stands with the president and he always stands for the national anthem.