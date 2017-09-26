CAIR Calls Trump’s Latest Travel Restrictions Just Another ‘Muslim Ban’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s new travel ban is under fire from South Florida Muslim leaders, who call the addition of Venezuela and North Korea to the list of six Muslim-majority countries as “window dressing.”

“People are trying to come here to visit their family,” said Mohammad Tofighi.

Tofighi, who works at a Sunrise Middle Eastern store and restaurant, is worried how the ban may affect his family back in Iran.

The latest version of travel restrictions affects visitors from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela.

Some travelers will be banned outright while others will undergo enhanced screening.

Tofighi is an America citizen who has lived in South Florida since 1977. He said his family in Iran is trying to sort through the details of the latest Trump plan.

“They discuss it but it’s out of our hands. It’s in the hands of the government and politicians, the rules and regulations they make,” Tofighi said.

The South Florida Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) calls the third version of travel restrictions another “Muslim Ban” because six out of the eight are Muslim majority countries.

“He’s just dressing up with these other three countries he added in this last ban. It’s really affecting the rights of American citizens here,” said CAIR communications director Wilfredo Ruiz.

The president says the restrictions establish a system to protect Americans from terrorism. Making America safe, he says, is his number one priority.

The travel ban takes effect in mid-October. Waivers will be granted on a case-by-case basis to people who can prove they don’t have a terrorism tie.