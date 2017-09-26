SFHSS Top 15: Week 5 – Time To Get Back To Work

If you live anywhere in the state of Florida, especially here in Miami-Dade and Broward, nobody has to tell you how frustrating the past three weeks have been.

Just as the much-anticipated 2017 season was getting started, Hurricane Irma came along and pushed the year into the unknown.

Not since Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida have multiple games been missed, and when teams went back this past week, there were smiles everywhere.

Despite Miami Central, who went to Las Vegas and beat nationally-rated Bishop Gorman, or Champagnat Catholic, which traveled in the days after the storm to Louisville, nobody played or practiced until this past week.

In a football frenzied region like this, having football not taking a center stage was unusual.

Here is how things stack up after the first week back from the storm:

1. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders scored early and often in a win over Stranahan.

THIS WEEK: The Raiders once again get ready to play a nationally rated program – when they travel to Arizona to play Centennial on Friday.

2. Plantation American Heritage – (3-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The Patriots came out firing and never stopped in handily beating 3A Chaminade-Madonna for the school’s 18th straight win. THIS WEEK: The team will be off.

3. Miami Northwestern (3-0, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The defense came alive once again in a big win over rival Booker T. Washington – while the offense was rusty. THIS WEEK: The Bulls will take on national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton on Saturday.

4. Cardinal Gibbons (3-0, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs had looked forward to getting back to football, and it showed in a convincing win against 8A Douglas. THIS WEEK: A trip to Coconut Creek on Thursday at 7.

5. Miami Central (3-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: After playing toe-to-toe with nationally rated IMG Academy, the Rockets lost in the fourth quarter. THIS WEEK: It’s the Norland Vikings on Thursday at Traz Powell Stadium at 7.

6. Miami High (3-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: One of the most underrated teams in the state remained unbeaten with a convincing victory against Edison. THIS WEEK: Will put it all on the line on Thursday at district foe, Christopher Columbus at 5.

7. Deerfield Beach (2-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: Came back and looked impressive on both sides of the ball – in a win over Dillard. THIS WEEK: Will host district foe, Taravella on Thursday at 7.

8. Miami Carol City (1-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: Getting back to work meant putting all together – and they did with a convincing win at 8A Dr. Krop. THIS WEEK: Will host Hialeah-Miami Lakes on Wednesday night at Traz Powell Stadium at 7.

9. Miami Norland (2-0, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The under-the-radar Vikings stayed unbeaten with a big win on Saturday night against American. THIS WEEK: It’s all on the line as the district season begins on Thursday night against Miami Central (Traz Powell Stadium) at 7.

10. Palmetto (3-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Panthers remained unbeaten with a huge win against 8A power Coral Gables. THIS WEEK: It’s all on the line with a key district game on Thursday night at Southridge at 7.

11. Miami Southridge (1-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The defending 8A state champion Spartans had the week off right after the storm. THIS WEEK: Huge district game on Thursday night (7:00) at home against Palmetto.

12. Booker T. Washington (1-2, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Tornadoes lost another big game heart-breaker – this time to rival Northwestern. THIS WEEK: The Tornadoes will look to get back on the winning track with a Wednesday night game against at Edison at North Miami Stadium at 7.

13. South Dade (3-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucs got by Miami Jackson, 14-7. THIS WEEK: This will be an off week as the team gears up for the stretch run.

14. Western (3-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Wildcats rolled on Monday night, 20-7, over Everglades. THIS WEEK: The team will be off this week.

15 TIE). Plantation (3-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: Head Coach Steve Davis and his Colonels continued to impress with a huge district win against Cypress Bay. THIS WEEK: The team will look to keep things going when they play at Flanagan on Thursday night at 7.

15. Champagnat Catholic (3-1, 2A) – LAST WEEK: The Lions got back on the winning track with a convincing win against Keys Gate Charter. THIS WEEK: They will travel to Everglades Prep on Thursday at 7.

