Senate GOP Meeting Over Doomed Health Care Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – The latest Senate Republican effort to replace and repeal Obamacare appears to be dead. Tuesday, they’re meeting in a closed session to decide what to do next.

President Trump slammed Republican holdouts who oppose the GOP healthcare bill, acknowledging it may not pass this week as planned.

“At some point, there will be a repeal and replace, but we’ll see whether or not that point is now or whether it will be shortly thereafter. But we are disappointed at certain so-called Republicans,” said President Trump.

On Monday, at least four GOP Senators said they could not support the revision to the Graham-Cassidy proposal, effectively killing it.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine joined Senators John McCain, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz.

Collins pointed to the bill’s massive cuts to Medicaid.

“It would have changed the program in a way that would have put healthcare at risk for some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Sen. Collins.

Now the big question is whether the Senate will still hold a vote, even though it appears the bill will be defeated.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he’s disappointed the Senate failed to deliver.

“We’re a little frustrated that the Senate has not acted on, on a promise– health care,” said Ryan.

Democrats vowed to continue their fight to keep Obamacare.

“The people on the other side are treating this like a chess game. This is peoples’ lives,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

Republicans have until Saturday to gather the 51 votes they need to pass the legislation before a rule allowing a simple majority expires.

Democratic support is not expected and three “no” votes from Republicans would kill the bill. Republicans control 52 Senate seats.