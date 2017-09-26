TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Federal Agencies Ramp Up Efforts In Puerto Rico Relief

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officials are warning of a humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico – one week after Hurricane Maria battered the island leaving millions without food, water and power.

It’s been six days and counting, and most of Puerto Rico remains without power after Hurricane Maria flooded streets, smashed poles and snarled power lines.

Roads around the island are washed out, bridges and communication lines are down, and supplies are dwindling.

Federal agencies are ramping up their response.

U.S. sailors and Marines delivered water and food to the San Juan Airport on Monday.

FEMA says the Department of Defense has evacuated more than 150 patients to the continental U.S.

But the Trump Administration has come under fire due to recovery efforts falling short.

Last night, President Trump tweeted writing in part: “Much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities.”

About $1 billion dollars has been earmarked for recovery.

