Pembroke Pines Police Searching For Suspicious Man Who’s Trying To Lure Children

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police say it was 6 a.m. Monday when a man asked a juvenile at a bus stop here if he needed to charge his phone. The scene unfolded right across the street from the city’s police department. It’s the fourth such incident in a little more than a week and fortunately each of the juveniles has stayed far away from the man.

Investigators say the man is acting suspiciously, asking juveniles if they need their cellphones charged or asking to borrow their cellphones because they’re lost.

Parents in Pembroke Pines, like Kione Poitier, the mother a 13-year-old, are wary.

“In this day and age, all type of stuff going on,” Poitier said. “My daughter knows we don’t go to cars for nothing. If I didn’t give you instructions or anything, don’t go to the car.”

Pembroke Pines Police say two incidents occurred on Monday, September 18 — one near Douglas Road south of Sheridan Street and the other along Pembroke Road near Flamingo Road. Two other incidents occurred this past Monday — one between Pines Boulevard and Johnson Street and the other along Pines Boulevard near the city’s police department.

Parents say they’re following the advice of Pembroke Pines Police and speaking with their children about stranger danger and what to do if they encounter someone who tries to engage them in conversation or get them to go somewhere with them.

“Always be aware of what’s going on around you,” said Jennifer Bolanos. “Never trust anyone.”

Many people told CBS 4 News on Tuesday that they’ll sleep better when this guy is caught.

“These people need to be put away and never see the light of day again because it’s just terrible,” said Lisa Royer.

Police say they are looking for the car the man is believed to be driving — a four door, white Mazda 3 with tint on the rear windows. If you any information on who this guy is, contact either the Pembroke Pines Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.