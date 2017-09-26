Appetizing Prospect: Brits Enthusiastic Over US Restaurants In London

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — When American restaurants go global, it seems the Brits are some of the most enthusiastic diners. The rise of American restaurants there shows they are winning over British taste buds.

There’s never been more American restaurants in London and the demand is only growing.

Five Guys opened their first store there four years ago. Now there are 67 restaurants across Britain.

The burger brand born in the Washington, D.C. area is the country’s favorite fast food joint, according to the latest surveys.

“British people have always been really interested in foods from all around the world. And I think the offering of premium burgers and premium foods from everywhere is really catching on,” said a Five Guys Diner in Covent Garden.

“I love American food, yea, ribs etc. I love it,” said another Five Guys Diner in Covent Garden.

London’s newest Soul Food joint is also offering up ribs.

Marcus Samuelsson who started his Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem is introducing Londoners to real southern fried chicken.

Red Rooster’s London location opened in May and aims to show Brits that American cooking is about more than just burgers.

“I think this gives us an opportunity to really present modern American cuisine that has deep roots in the south and more important than anything we gotta be delicious, if it ain’t delicious you are not coming back. American or not,” said Marcus Samuelsson, Executive Chef Red Rooster London.

For dessert, Londoners can satisfy their craving with cronuts – the famous donut-croissant fusion. It’s inventor in New York, Dominique Ansel, opened a bakery there last year.

Hungry Londoners say they are happy to see more food from the U.S. arriving on their streets. It’s an appetizing prospect for American restaurants looking to go global.