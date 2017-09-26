10 Job Skills You Might Need To Keep A Job In The Future

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The jobs market – constantly changing due to tech advances- is expected to change even more, costing many their jobs if they can’t adapt.

Inventions like artificial intelligence, machine learning, the mobile internet and 3-D printing have remade entire industries.

According to Nick van Dam, global chief learning officer at McKinsey & Co., this rapid advancement may lead to massive job losses along with the loss of entire industries.

“Lifetime employment doesn’t exist anymore,” van Dam said while speaking to students at the University of Virginia. “Companies will only be around for so long.”

His research suggests while seven million jobs will disappear between 2015 to 2020, about two million positions will be created.

Van Dam says highly-predictive work, like telemarketing, will be particularly vulnerable with low-skilled workers expected to bear the brunt.

But there are skills, that will help future-proof your job as much as possible, he says. Citing the World Economic Forum, van Dam said these top 10 skills will be in demand in the near future:

Complex problem-solving

Critical thinking

Creativity

People management

Coordinating with others

Emotional intelligence

Judgment and decision-making

Service orientation

Negotiation

Cognitive flexibility

While many of these skills are used now, there will be more of an emphasis on creativity and understanding.

“It’s all about how we can do things differently,” van Dam said. “How can we come up with new products and business models and use technology to work smarter. It’s all about ideation, and ideation is driven by creativity.”

He says that’s when the company steps in.

“Companies, in order to stay relevant, need to step up and do way more in order to develop their people,” van Dam said saying it’s about “turning the workplace into a learning place.”