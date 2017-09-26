TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Large Endangered Crocodile Spotted On Stroll In Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) – Why did the crocodile cross the road? We don’t know and nobody wanted to get too close to ask!

That’s because a giant crocodile was seen walking down the road around 4:00 a.m. in Cutler Bay, according to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.

It was spotted in the 7800 block of SW 216th Street.

A police officer saw the massive croc during his early morning stroll in the rain and rode along it in his patrol car while calling for backup.

Police blocked the roads in the area while calls were made to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as well as a local trapper.

But the giant croc was allowed to go on his merry way because it was an endangered saltwater crocodile and trappers are not allowed to capture them.

After nearly two hours, the croc swam away into Limpkin Lake.

This isn’t the first close encounter with a crocodile.

CBS4 News reported on an 8-foot croc caught roaming the community of Gables by the Sea last year and there have been numerous other crocodile sightings in South Florida in recent years.

About 1,000 American crocodiles live in South Florida, mostly in mangroves and estuaries.

