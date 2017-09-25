Supreme Court Cancels Trump Travel Ban Hearing As New Version Unveiled

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – The Supreme Court has canceled a hearing over the Trump administration’s travel ban case as a new ban has been unveiled.

The arguments were to be heard on October 10th, according to the Associated Press. This means the legal limbo over the constitutionality of a travel ban will continue.

The president’s new ban is replacing another travel ban that was set to expire just hours before and it targets travelers from eight countries.

The new rules affect citizens from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen. All were part of the administration’s earlier travel bans. Now, citizens from North Korea and Venezuela have been added to the list.

The Trump administration said these nations failed to share sufficient information with the U.S. or haven’t taken necessary security precautions.

“Making America safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet,” said President Donald Trump on Twitter.

While some countries will face full bans, others like Venezuela will only apply to certain government officials and their families.

Earlier versions of the president’s travel ban were met with protests, legal challenges and chaos at airports across the country.

Opponents are claiming the ban is discriminatory against Muslims.

The Council on American- Islamic relations or CAIR – the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, tweeted in part, Trump’s new Muslim ban is part of an ‘ugly white supremacist agenda.’

The new ban will go into effect on October 18th.

To avoid confusion this time around, officials stressed that valid visas will not be revoked and case by case waivers will be permitted.