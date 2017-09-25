Study: ‘Having A Yard’ For Dogs Important For Home-Buying Millenials

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

(CBSMiami) – People have all kinds of reasons for buying their first home but when it comes to millennials, many are thinking about their four legged friends.

For years 30-year-old Paul Hughes has dreamt about adopting a dog.

“I met her and it was love at first sight,” Paul explained about his dog Fiona, a 4-month-old pitbull who he found at a shelter.

But before he made the decision to adopt, he had to find the perfect location for his new family.

“One of the biggest things was having a yard. I also wanted to have enough space for it to not be too cramped. My previous apartment was so small.”

When it comes to millennials getting ready to purchase their first home their reasons for buying are different than previous generations. And one of the key factors in making a decision is a dog.

In a recent survey from Suntrust Mortgage, a third of millennials said having a better space or yard for their dog influenced their decision to purchase their first home.

“Whenever we take buyers through the initial consultation we always ask them do they have any children and the very next question is do they have any pets,” explained realtor Ray Ellen.

Ray is a realtor with the Property Group.

He says millennials purchasing homes is on the rise and with many waiting longer to get married and have children, their focus is on their pets.

“They need something that is fenced in, easy access to their backyard. A lot of them are looking for larger laundry rooms so they can put a kennel or cat box or something like that,” said Ray.

Hughes admits he’s had to adjust his lifestyle a bit since adopting Fiona but says it was well worth it.

