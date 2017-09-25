Stanton Chasing No. 60 As Marlins Begin Final Road Series In Colorado

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENVER (CBSMiami) – As the clock winds down on the Miami Marlins season, the focus has been on their home run swatting right fielder.

Giancarlo Stanton is three dingers away from reaching an incredible 60 on the season and will play the next few games in one of his favorite places to hit.

Miami is in Colorado for a three-game series with the Rockies, a team fighting to keep hold of the final NL Wild Card spot.

Denver has been kind to Stanton during his career and he’s hoping that continues this week.

In 20 games at Coors Field, Stanton is hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 24 RBIs, 12 walks and an OPS of 1.211.

It wasn’t long ago that the Marlins were in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, but an abysmal 3-17 stretch in late August ended any thought of Miami’s first playoff appearance since 2003.

The Rockies enter the series with a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second Wild Card, while St. Louis is trailing the Brewers by 2 ½ games.

GAME INFO: First pitch 8:40, Coors Field

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (0-3, 4.37 ERA) vs. Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (8-13, 4.56)

Despaigne has pitched well of late, earning quality starts in three of his last six outings.

He’s struggled much more on the road than at home though, with a massive 7.71 ERA away from Marlins Park compared to a 2.48 ERA in Miami.

During his career, Despaigne has fared well against Colorado.

He has a 2-0 record with a 1.65 ERA in 16 1/3 innings against the Rockies.

Chatwood has looked better since returning to the rotation, giving up four runs over 19 2/3 innings while earning two wins.

His last outing was a quality start, surrendering three runs and five hits over six innings, but he took the loss to division rival San Francisco.

ROUNDING THE BASES