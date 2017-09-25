South Florida Sends Relief To Puerto Rico After Maria

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of pounds of relief items are being flown in to Puerto Rico on Monday to help those in need.

As relief heads to the island after Hurricane Maria, others from Puerto Rico are coming to Miami.

Passengers flying into Miami International Airport from Puerto Rico included some elderly, some wheelchair-bound. They say they are heart-broken to leave their home but at the same time, they had no other choice.

“I feel hopeless. I don’t have water. I don’t have electricity. There’s no food. I’m legally bind. I was in crisis and my son went to get me,” said Milagros Bonilla.

She is one of the hundreds of people who flew in to MIA to stay with relatives as the country looks to rebuild.

“I can’t be over there. It’s terrible, terrible, a really bad experience,” said Hilda Rodriguez Graniela.

For those staying behind, help is on the way.

A number of collection drives are taking place throughout South Florida including this one in Downtown Miami.

“We are bringing in items for Puerto Rico because there’s a need and the island is devastated and this is a small way we can contribute,” said Jennifer Garcia who was donating items.

American Airlines is holding “Operation Puerto Rico Strong” which allows its employees to send one generator and a box of 150 pounds of supplies free of charge to relatives on the island.

American Airlines says Operation Puerto Rico Strong continues through Friday. Those supplies are being flown in on a daily basis.