Puerto Rico’s Gov. Calls For More Help After Maria

PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami) — Puerto Rico’s governor is calling for more help in dealing with the humanitarian crisis left in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The majority of the territory’s 3.4 million U.S. citizens are still without power, five days after the storm made landfall.

At San Juan airport, people are waiting in line, with no air conditioning, for the few commercial flights that have slowly started to resume.

San Juan’s main airport looks like a shelter. Hundreds of people slept on their suitcases.

“It’s just tough. It’s hot constantly. There’s nowhere to lie down,” said U.K. resident Sue Parker.

Parker eventually got cash but as resources are running out, people are growing desperate.

Across the area, Puerto Ricans are waiting in long lines to buy fuel at gas stations.

In the hard hit region of Toa Baja, hundreds of people stood near a cell tower searching for a signal to let their loved ones know they are okay.

On the northwestern corner of the island, officials worry a 90-year old dam is in danger of breaching after Maria dropped more than 15 inches of rain.

About 70,000 people were warned of flash flooding.

Mayor Carlos Delgado says a dam failure would be catastrophic for people living in the city of Isabela and other towns that rely on it for drinking water.

Drinking water is so scarce in some areas that people have been collecting it on the side of the road.

In other places, it’s everywhere choking entire neighborhoods.

Puerto Rico’s governor says they are slowly making progress. Power has been restored to the main medical center on the island.