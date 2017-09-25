President Trump Continues Fight Against NFL Players Who Kneel During National Anthem

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – President Trump isn’t backing down in his fight against NFL players who protest the national anthem.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, the president said it’s “about respect for our country…”

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

But the issue is bringing players together in an unprecedented way.

“At the end of the day, we unite as one and nobody is going to divide us,” said Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

On Sunday, every team in the league took part in some kind of protest during the national anthem.

Some players kneeled, some stood with locked arms and some just stayed in the locker room until it was over.

“They were not going to be disrespectful of the anthem so they chose not to participate, but at the same time many of them were not going to accept the words of the President,” said Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The players weren’t alone.

Owners, including the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shahid Khan and the Washington Redskins’ Dan Snyder, joined them on the sideline during the pre-game ceremonies.

Over the weekend NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement, calling the president’s comments “divisive” and said they “demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”

On Friday, the president said players who protest the anthem should be fired.

He continued to tweet and talk about the protests through the weekend.

“This has nothing to do with race or anything else – this has to do with respect for our country and respect for our flag,” Trump said.

And while some fans booed the players, two anthem singers — in Nashville and in Detroit — knelt in solidarity.

Monday night the Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix. There’s no word yet on what either team is going to do during the anthem