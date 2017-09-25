North Korean Diplomat Claims Trump Has ‘Declared War’ On His Country

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Pentagon says if North Korea does not stop provoking the U.S., it will make sure President Donald Trump is given options to deal with the country. North Korean leaders say they are ready for war.

North Korea’s top diplomat says President Trump’s tweet that leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer” was a declaration of war against his country by the United States. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters that what he called Trump’s “declaration of war” gives North Korea “every right” under the U.N. Charter to take countermeasures, “including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even if they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country.”

North Korea released a new propaganda video showing computer generated missiles destroying U.S. jets and an aircraft carrier. It warns American forces will be “headed to the grave” if the U.S. attacks the north.

The threat came after U.S. bombers flew off North Korea’s east coast Saturday. The Pentagon said it highlighted how seriously President Trump takes Kim Jong Un’s reckless behavior.

North Korea sent a letter to other nations asking them to condemn President Trump for vowing to “totally destroy” the country during his speech at the United Nations.

The North Korean government staged an anti-American rally in the capital of Pyonyang over the weekend and said 100-thousand people showed up. A parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as “decisive revenge” and “death to the American imperialists.”

The rally capped two days of response to a combative speech by Trump at the U.N. The U.S. president mocked Kim as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission,” and said that the U.S. “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

Trump continues to taunt Kim despite reports his own aides have warned him not to personalize the conflict.

China is urging all sides to exercise restraint and to stop doing things to “irritate each other.”