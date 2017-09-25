TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Mother, Teen Son Shot In Miami

Filed Under: Crime, Miami Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother and her teenage son have been shot Monday night.

The scene is by NW 45th St. and 12th Ave.

Miami Police said the boy is between 15 and 17 years old.

He was grazed in the head and should be fine.

His mother, however, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she’s in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on who or where the shooter is.

If you have any information in regards to this case, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

