Lauren’s List: Going Through Your Post-Storm To-Do List

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Irma blew through Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind.
While some people in the Keys lost everything, many here in Miami-Dade and Broward lost power and other conveniences for days.
We know a lot of you were probably in the dark last week, so we wanted to do another “Lauren’s List” dedicated to what you should be doing post-storm, now that you can actually see us!
If you haven’t done these things yet, get on it!
- File any insurance claims: If you had damage to your home or car, don’t wait to report them. Hopefully you took before pictures and have already snapped a few after shots. The longer you wait to submit a claim, the longer it will take before your life can return to normal!
- Apply for FEMA help: Because Florida was declared a major disaster area, FEMA is doling out help. So far, more than 103,000 applications have been approved statewide for a total of more than $102 million in aid. Eligible applicants can get money for housing assistance if they were displaced because of the storm. Some mortgage servicers will let you delay payments for 3 months.
- Contact your utility companies: I heard from a lot of people who had power, but still didn’t have TV, internet or cell service at home. Your provider may provide a credit for the days without service. Check your other bills, too. Many companies promised to waive any overage or late fees.
- Top off your hurricane supplies: My family went through a lot of batteries and pretty much all of our bottled water is gone. Remember, hurricane season lasts until the end of November, so you want to keep your stash well-stocked. I have a list of some unique supplies you may want to pick up here.
Have you checked off everything on this list?
Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.
Send me your ideas for my next “Lauren’s List” to lpastrana@cbs.com