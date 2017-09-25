TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

John McCain Receives ‘Very Poor Prognosis’ In Brain Cancer Battle

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – Arizona Sen. John McCain, one of the main characters in the healthcare debate, is dealing with a major health crisis of his own.

McCain said doctors have given him a “very poor prognosis” as he battles brain cancer.

McCain underwent surgery in July for a brain tumor that was later found to be a form of glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that took the life of his former Senate colleague Edward M. Kennedy in 2009.

McCain told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday night that he thinks about Kennedy a lot.

He said Kennedy continued to work despite the diagnosis and “never gave up because he loved the engagement.”

McCain said he has “feelings sometimes of fear of what happens,” but counters that with gratitude for having lived “had a great life.”

He added, “It’s not that you’re leaving, it’s that you – that you stayed.”

