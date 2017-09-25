Hurricane Maria Moves Northward, Affecting East Coast

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Maria continues to move slowly northward with large swells affecting much of the East coast.

As of 8 a.m., the category 1 storm was about 335 miles off of Cape Hatters North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cape Lookout to Duck

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of Duck to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* North of Surf City to south of Cape Lookout

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Cape Lookout to Duck

Maria is moving toward the north near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move well east of the southeast coast of the United States during the next day or so.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Tuesday night.

Maria is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) mainly to the east of the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km).

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area beginning Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Cape Lookout to Duck including the sound side of the Outer Banks…2 to 4 ft

Maria is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches over the Outer Banks of North Carolina through Wednesday.

Swells generated by Maria are affecting portions of the coast of the southeastern United States and Bermuda and will be increasing along the coasts of the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England today.