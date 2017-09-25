TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Florida Special Election Puts Focus On Trump, “The Apprentice”

Filed Under: Annette Taddeo, Donald Trump, Florida, Politics, Rep. Jose Felix "Pepi" Diaz

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) —Florida Democrats are hoping anti-Trump politics will give them a boost ahead of a critical year of elections – perhaps signaling a change after decades of Republican dominance in the Legislature.

They’ve made President Donald Trump a focal point in a special election set for Tuesday to replace a Miami-area Republican state senator who resigned after using racial slurs in front of black colleagues.

The fact that the Republican in the race, state Rep. Jose Felix “Pepi” Diaz, is a former contestant on Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” makes that connection easier to make.

Democrat Annette Taddeo has made an issue of Diaz’ ties to Trump in speeches, television ads and fundraising.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch