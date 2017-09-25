Florida Special Election Puts Focus On Trump, “The Apprentice”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) —Florida Democrats are hoping anti-Trump politics will give them a boost ahead of a critical year of elections – perhaps signaling a change after decades of Republican dominance in the Legislature.
They’ve made President Donald Trump a focal point in a special election set for Tuesday to replace a Miami-area Republican state senator who resigned after using racial slurs in front of black colleagues.
The fact that the Republican in the race, state Rep. Jose Felix “Pepi” Diaz, is a former contestant on Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” makes that connection easier to make.
Democrat Annette Taddeo has made an issue of Diaz’ ties to Trump in speeches, television ads and fundraising.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)