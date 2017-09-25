FALL SPOTLIGHT: Doral Academy Is A Confident 7A Football Team

After a solid spring and a productive summer that saw Doral Academy’s football program mature and improve, head coach Jase Stewart is ready to make a solid run in 7A.

While beating city rival Ronald Reagan handily last Friday afternoon at Milander Park in Hialeah to get the season moving again, the Firebirds showed that they have a team that will be in contention every step of the way.

After profiling this team in the spring, you can see maturity, leadership, superb coaching and a program that has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball.

As St. Thomas Aquinas always remains a major obstacle in 7A, what Doral Academy is doing is getting the young athletes that will mature and win together.

On offense, you can see the elite talent and leadership with Port Charlotte High quarterback transfer Miles Hayes. This senior has grasped the offense and is making this unit nearly impossible to stop.

The running game is also very good with sophomore Shemar Paul leading the way – and fellow sophomores Juan Henry and Nicolas Polo, and much-traveled senior Kalonji Hill.

Everyone knows that junior receiver Brieon Fuller is as good as you get at this level, but the Firebirds have more at the position.

Seniors Natavious Payne, Ariel Garcia and Antoine Rolle are all solid. So are juniors Andres Lehrmann, Tavares Bradley, Myles Smith and Shawn Hampton.

The Firebirds are also blessed at the position with freshmen Khalil Brantley and Jahsaih Odoms.

The biggest difference this year is on the line. This is one of those units that has improved the most. Seniors Carlos Jacoby, Christian Ramirez and Eric Vento will be looked for leadership. Juniors Andres Chavero and William Ayure, sophomore Ryan Vento, and freshmen Roberto Moreno and Alisac Morales will be needed for the stretch run.

“We are such a young football team – that at some positions – we have no seniors at all,” Stewart explained. “That was something that held as back at times last year. I don’t see that as a problem this season.”

THE DEFENSE REMAINS STINGY

The defense was strong in the spring –and nothing has changed.

This is a very talented, young (no seniors) and athletic secondary – starting with a junior class that includes: Kevin Arcia, standout Wendol Philord, Jorge Baez, Bryan Romero, Jonathan Nunez and Paul Galeano.

Sophomore Harry Henderson is as good as you will find, and the freshmen class includes future standout Timothy Burns.

Despite the loss of a few linebackers, there are plenty of gifted prospects to go around.

Senior Brandon Dominguez is back and makes plays. Junior Oscar Garcia is solid, but he is not alone. Fellow juniors Bryan Rienstrom (Goleman transfer), Max Murillo and Zamareeh Owens are talented as well. There is also sophomore Jethro Joseph.

The defensive front has playmakers with seniors Juan Torres and Christian Oliveras; and juniors Christopher Hernandez, Michael Lopez, Matthew Sharp and Reginald Wimberley.

Sophomore Cheyenne Lecor, Jose Fernandez, and freshman Alexander Balladares are emerging standouts.

Freshman kicker Joshua Lopez has the chance to be one of the best in South Florida in the coming years.

RONALD REAGAN PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2018 – Gabriel Almieda, RB/LB

2019 – Dhal Anglada, LB

2019 – George Ariza, OL

2018 – Jonathan Colon, FB/LB

2018 – Anthony Cruceta, DL

2018 – Andre Drew, DB

2018 – Chavez Farrington, DE

2019 – Renato Fernandez, RB/DE

2018 – Arnold Gurdian, QB/RB

2018 – Andre Guzman, LB/FB

2018 – Daniel Jaramillo, OLB/SS

2018 – Trevin Johnson, LB/TE

2020 – Noah Malka, LB

2018 – Conner McKee, OLB/TE

2019 – Chris Pena, OL

2019 – Dylan McCollum-Perez, DE

2019 – Daniel Prince, OL

2018 – Leo Ramos, TE

2020 – Alex Recalde, QB

2019 – Joseph Rodriguez, CB/KR

2019 – Ruperto Sandoval, OL

2020 – Matias Santos, FB

2019 – Juan Simon, DB

2021 – Juan Diego Sosa, DB

2018 – Izzy Terga, RB

2020 – Johnny Vega, DB

