Fmr. Congressman Weiner Gets 21 Months In Prison For Sexting Case

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — It was sentencing day for former Congressman Anthony Weiner in his sexting case.

Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl.

The former New York congressman arrived wearing his wedding ring,a blue suit, and green tie.

Weiner’s parents were in the courtroom but his wife, Human Abedi, was not. They are currently going through divorce proceedings.

Weiner faced up to 27 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with the 15-year-old girl, including asking her to “sexually perform” for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.

Weiner’s previous sexting scandals uprooted his political career and his life. After the most recent allegations, Abedin filed for divorce in May.

Nearly two weeks ago, Weiner and Abedin faced a judge. Their lawyers asked for parts of their divorce to be sealed since it involves their young son. The 5-year-old boy was right next to Weiner in a shirtless picture. The judge denied the request.

Weiner’s online communications led FBI agents to seize his laptop where they found emails from then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to Abedin, a former aide to Clinton, on it.

Then-FBI Director James Comey reopened the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state just days before the presidential election.

Lawyers for the 53-year-old Weiner have said in court papers that he’s undergoing treatment and is profoundly sorry for subjecting the North Carolina high school student to what his lawyers called his “deep sickness.” They also portrayed the girl as an instigator, saying she wanted to generate material for a book and possibly influence the presidential election.

Prosecutors responded that Weiner should be sentenced to up to two years prison for what he did, and his victim’s motives should not influence his punishment. They urged the judge to put Weiner’s claims of a therapeutic awakening in the context of a man who made similar claims after embarrassing, widely publicized interactions with adult women before encountering the teenager online in January 2016.

The conduct “suggests a dangerous level of denial and lack of self-control,” they said.

As part of a plea bargain, Weiner hadagreed to not appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months, Roy reported.

More than any other factor, Clinton has blamed her loss on the timing of Comey’s announcement that he was reopening her email case.

The FBI concluded there was nothing new in the emails, but Clinton called his intervention “the determining factor” in her loss in a recent NBC interview promoting her new campaign memoir.