80 Percent Of Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck, Survey Finds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — According to a new survey, the majority of Americans are caught in a desperate cycle of working just to make ends meet. Researchers at Careerbuilder.com say nearly four in five U.S. workers are living paycheck to paycheck, with many racking up more and more debt.

The employment website released their findings, which show a staggering 78 percent of workers say they’re living paycheck to paycheck. The survey polled over 2,300 employers and 3,400 workers in the private sector across the country. That number was up three percent from 2016 and continues to be felt more by Americans earning less than $100,000 a year. Only nine percent of full-time workers making over that mark said they struggled to make ends meet.

CareerBuilder’s chief human resources officer says all the time people spend dreading how they’ll make it to payday is actually making things worse for their bosses. “As an employer, your employees’ financial problems become your financial problems,” says Rosemary Haefner. “If workers are constantly thinking about their financial struggles, their quality of work can decrease, and it can take a hit on their morale and productivity.”

The survey also revealed the growing number of people who are living in debt and their thoughts on an uncertain future. The poll shows 71 percent of all workers say they are in some sort of debt. Even more unnerving, 56 percent of those people believe they will never get themselves out of debt.

As paychecks continue to not go as far as they used to, some are placing the blame on the rising cost of housing. The reports point to statistics which show home values and rent are rising at twice the rate of U.S. wages.