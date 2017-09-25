Two Weeks After Irma: How To Help Victims In Monroe County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – In the days and weeks after Hurricane Irma, Monroe County has been flooded with donations and supplies for survivors and while everyone is thankful for those donations, County officials are now saying they can no longer accept ‘tangible’ donations.
The best way now to help the community is to go to Keysrecovery.org and choose a non-profit organization that is posted to give a monetary donation.
If you already have tangible donations located in Monroe County, please donate them to a local charity or non-profit group of your choice.
VOLUNTEERS
If you would like to volunteer, go to the newly established Community Support Location on Big Pine Key or contact a local charity or local non-profit organization.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT LOCATIONS
The County’s new Red Cross-run Community Support Location opened Monday, Sept. 25, in front of the former Habitat for Humanity Store at MM 30 of the Overseas Highway in Big Pine Key. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
SHELTERS
Monroe County now has three Red Cross-run shelters for people who lost their homes or their homes were severely damaged during Hurricane Irma.
They are located at:
- Sugarloaf High School, 255 Crane Blvd., on Summerland Key
- The Guidance Center at 41st Street in Marathon
- Summerland Shelter, Overseas Highway MM 23.8 on Oceanside of Summerland Key
Monroe County Emergency Management is working with FEMA and other agencies to relocate the people in shelters to hotels and other temporary housing.