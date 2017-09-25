Adam Gase On Dolphins Debacle At Jets: ‘Just A Lot Of Bad Football’

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Prior to facing the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets arguably looked like the worst team in the NFL.

Then, on Sunday, the Jets out-played the Dolphins in every phase of the game, handing Miami a 20-6 loss. The game was not as close as the fourteen point margin would indicate. Miami’s lone touchdown, a three yard pass from Jay Cutler to DeVante Parker, came in garbage time as the fourth quarter expired.

Miami’s offense, out of sync from start to finish, managed 225 total yards, with just thirty of those on the ground.

Star running back Jay Ajayi had rushed for 122 yards in the season opener in Los Angeles. He was bottled up for just sixteen yards on eleven carries (1.5 YPC) by the Jets.

Jay Cutler never looked in rhythm. He threw his first interception in a Dolphins uniform, was sacked three times, and threw off his back foot for most of the day.

“Just a lot of bad football,” Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Monday. “We had more mental errors than we’ve had in the last two years. We’ll just make some … I’ll find the guys that want to do it right and those are the guys that will play.”

Gase could only recall one prior game in his Dolphins tenure that might have been as bad as what his team produced on Sunday.

“The only game I can think of that was as bad as that was the Tennessee game (last year),” noted Gase. “We’ll make the proper adjustments. We’re probably going to make some changes. We’ll figure out what we’ve got to do to get that thing rolling.”

Last season’s 30-17 home loss to the Titans had felt like rock bottom, and it was. The Dolphins rattled off six straight wins after that to put themselves in playoff contention. During that loss, Ryan Tannehill had been showered with a chorus of boos from the dissatisfied home crowd. Gase cut three offensive linemen after that game (Dallas Thomas, Billy Turner, Jamil Douglas), and his words Monday hinted that some roster moves may follow this Jets loss.

When asked if personnel changes may come this week, Gase answered with just one word: “Possibly.”

Another one word answer came when Gase was asked what on film, if anything, did he like about the Jets game.

“Nothing,” he replied.