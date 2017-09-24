Suspended Dolphins LB Timmons Visited Steelers During Bye Before Going AWOL

WQAM- Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reports continue to surface about the whereabouts and possible mindset of suspended Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons prior to Miami’s season opening win over the Chargers.

The latest update comes from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

With the Dolphins on an impromptu Week 1 bye due to the approaching Hurricane Irma, Timmons showed up, unannounced, at Steelers practice two weeks ago, their final Friday practice before opening the season that Sunday in Cleveland. According to several sources, Timmons was allowed into the team facility and watched at least part of practice from the sidelines.

Most players and team officials had no idea Timmons would be going to their practice, though a source said he did inform a few coaches of his desire to visit the Steelers. Mike Tomlin was aware but the front office was not, and his presence did seem odd to many given his status with the Dolphins.

Sources said he told former Steelers teammates he wanted to be back in Pittsburgh and said things along of the lines of it was a mistake to have ever left. He caught former teammates, coaches and Steelers officials off guard by his presence there as an under-contract player to another team, but still no one expected what came next.