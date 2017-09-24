TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Man Dead, Girl Critically Injured In Central Florida Boat Collision

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — A fun weekend outing turned into a nightmare following a crash on the water.

A man was killed and a 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after their personal watercraft collided with a boat in the Intracoastal Waterway near Clearwater Beach.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon. It’s under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to a news release, a 52-year-old man was riding with the girl when it collided with the boat. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities say the girl was flown to a St. Petersburg hospital.

Their names haven’t been released.

