Man Dead, Girl Critically Injured In Central Florida Boat Collision

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — A fun weekend outing turned into a nightmare following a crash on the water.
A man was killed and a 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after their personal watercraft collided with a boat in the Intracoastal Waterway near Clearwater Beach.
The accident happened late Saturday afternoon. It’s under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to a news release, a 52-year-old man was riding with the girl when it collided with the boat. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities say the girl was flown to a St. Petersburg hospital.
Their names haven’t been released.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)