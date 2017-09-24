TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Facing South Florida: Nursing Home Deaths & Hurricane Irma Recovery

By Jim DeFede
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede is joined by two state senators dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma – Republican State Senator Anitere Flores who represents District 34 which includes South Dade and the Florida Keys, and Democratic State Senator Gary Farmer who represents District 39 which includes parts of Broward county including Hollywood.

They discuss the need for more accountability in the wake of the deaths connected to the Hollywood Hills Nursing Home. They will also discuss the outlook of recovery for storm victims in the Keys.

