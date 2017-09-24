TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Borregales Kicks FIU Past Rice In C-USA Opener, 13-7

HOUSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a solid start to conference play for Florida International University.

Jose Borregales kicked field goals from 37- and 44-yards out to give Florida International a 13-7 win over Rice in its Conference USA opener Saturday night.

Florida International had its game at Indiana last Saturday cancelled because of Hurricane Irma and its 17-10 win over Alcorn State September 8 was moved to Birmingham, Alabama because of the storm.

Alex McGough got the Golden Panthers on the board to start the second quarter, hitting Pharoah McKever with an 8-yard touchdown pass, but the Owls answered five minutes later when Jackson Tyner scored from 3-yards out.

Borregales hit from 44-yards out as time expired in the first half to give FIU (2-1, 1-0) the lead at intermission 10-7. He hit the game-winner three minutes into the third quarter.

Rice (1-3, 1-1) scored on a Florida International safety as time expired to create the final score.

