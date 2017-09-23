East Coast Beaches Expected To Feel Maria’s Winds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Beaches along the southeastern United States are expected to see dangerous surf and rip current due to Hurricane Maria.
At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was 245 miles east of Eleuthera Island and 320 miles east of Nassau.
Maria is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), but a turn toward the north is expected by this evening. A northward motion with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to then continue through Monday. On the forecast track, Maria will move away from the Bahamas into the open waters of the western Atlantic today.
Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km).
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here