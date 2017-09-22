Puerto Rico Struggles To Recover With No Power, Little Food

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Maria left its mark on Puerto Rico two days ago, killing at least 13 people.

Many residents are short on food. Their homes are flooded and they’re desperate to find loved ones.

The only night lights in Puerto Rico were the lamp lights of more than three million people living in darkness.

With no electricity or running water, families in Catano grilled their food in groups.

Just outside the Gonzalez family home, a baby girl slept in a hammock.

Since it’s hot and humid inside, the family huddled around a flashlight.

When asked about why people haven’t complained about their situation, a family member said, “Because we are a small town, really humble people and we are grateful for the chance we get to live another day.”

A few miles West, in Toa Baja, at least 200 people are staying at a shelter with limited beds. A group of women are making sure no one there is hungry.

Earlier in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s National Guard moved quickly to get an 83-year-old woman to a hospital. Rescues like this are becoming routine as the once vibrant island is paralyzed by flood waters.

People looking for help piled into the backs of military trucks. Others chose to help themselves, trudging through waist-deep water in an attempt to reach drier ground.

Despite the devastation, there are moments of pure joy like when brothers reunited for the first time since the storm hit.

As of Friday, in San Juan, limited commercial flights will resume only to the U.S. and only to these specific cities: Miami, Atlanta, JFK in New York and Philadelphia.

Forecasters expect Hurricane Maria, which is passing near the Turks and Caicos, to gradually weaken over the next two days and stay out in the Atlantic Ocean.