Neighbors 4 Neighbors Expands Relief Efforts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the wake of all the recent natural disasters including Hurricane Irma, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has created a wish list so those wanting to help can do so easily through the non-profit partners and those they serve.
One of the easiest ways to help is through Amazon. Many people already have an Amazon account which provides inexpensive or free shipping. By ordering through Amazon, you can be sure our partners get exactly what is needed, shipped directly and distributed to those in need.
And if you shop through the Amazon Smile link, Neighbors 4 Neighbors will receive a small portion of the purchase price, at no additional cost to the buyer. That can help Neighbors 4 Neighbors with long term rebuilding.
Of course, you can use whatever online method and retailer you prefer. The list has all the information you need to help.
Each includes a link to the nonprofit website, their nonprofit ID number, and that important wish list.
Click here to see the Neighbors 4 Neighbors Disaster Relief Wish List.
If you are a non-profit and would like to have your Wish List shared here please click here and fill out our simple online form.