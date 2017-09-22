More Mexico Earthquake Survivors Pulled From Rubble

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MEXICO CITY (CBSMiami) – The Mexican National Coordinator for Civil Protection says more than 280 are confirmed dead and nearly two-thousand injured from this week’s massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.
At least 60 survivors have been pulled from collapsed buildings and the search continues.
Rescue crews with dogs in and around Mexico City spent a third full day and night looking for survivors of Tuesday’s massive earthquake. Though there were fewer success stories, survivors are still being found beneath the rubble.
One rescuer crawling down between two collapsed walls, pulling a woman to safety. She was one of three survivors saved yesterday from the building.
Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto says there are still at least ten damaged buildings where there may be survivors. He stressed that rescue work will continue as long as there’s hope of anyone still trapped and alive.
At one of the schools that collapsed, stories started to spread among rescuers and the media that a girl was alive, stuck under the rubble. Live TV coverage in Mexico gripped the nation. Turns out, though, the story wasn’t true. Mexican Navy officials say all of the children inside have been accounted for. They would not rule out though that someone, possibly a staff member, is still alive inside. Eleven children were rescued from the school, 19 children and six adults there were killed.
Rescue crews from around the world, including the US, started arriving Thursday to help with the search and rescue effort.