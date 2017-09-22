Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Downtown Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the sun was rising Friday morning, CBS4 photojournalist Mitch Cuba spotted a funnel cloud dropping down from the clouds over Downtown Miami near Biscayne Bay.
Cuba was looking east toward the downtown Miami skyline shortly before 8:00 a.m.
Funnel clouds are not tornadoes. For it to be a tornado it must touch ground. This did not.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren, this appeared to be a funnel cloud that dropped down from a cumulus cloud that produced showers over the area early Friday.
This was a non-tornadic type of system.