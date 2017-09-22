TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Downtown Miami

Filed Under: Funnel Cloud, Miami, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)  — As the sun was rising Friday morning, CBS4 photojournalist Mitch Cuba spotted a funnel cloud dropping down from the clouds over Downtown Miami near Biscayne Bay.

Cuba was looking east toward the downtown Miami skyline shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Funnel clouds are not tornadoes. For it to be a tornado it must touch ground. This did not.

According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren, this appeared to be a funnel cloud that dropped down from a cumulus cloud that produced showers over the area early Friday.

This was a non-tornadic type of system.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch