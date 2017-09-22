Maria’s Eye Approaching Turks And Caicos

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos as the powerful storm continues to lash the north coast of Hispaniola with torrential rains.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 3 hurricane was about 35 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island.

Maria was moving to the northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

On the forecast track, Maria’s eye will move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas today. A gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Central Bahamas

Tropical storm conditions across portions of the Dominican Republic should subside during the next several hours. Hurricane conditions are spreading into the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas and will continue through today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the central Bahamas beginning late today.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic, and 1 to 3 ft elsewhere along the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 9 to 12 feet above normal tide levels within the hurricane warning area of the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Maria is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Saturday:

*Turks and Caicos…8 to 16 inches, isolated 20 inches

*Puerto Rico…additional 3 to 6 inches, isolated maximum storm total amounts 40 inches

*Eastern Dominican Republic…additional 4 to 8 inches, isolated storm total amounts 20 inches

*Western Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…additional 3 to 6 inches

*Mayaguana, southeast Bahamas…4 to 8 inches

*Inagua Islands and Crooked Island, Bahamas…2 to 6 inches

*Rest of eastern Bahamas…1 to 3 inches

Rainfall on these islands will continue to cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.