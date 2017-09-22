Man Tried To Lure Young Girls Into His Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have released a pair of sketches of a man who they say tried to lure two young girls to get in his car.
In two seperate incidences on Thursday, the girls told police they were walking when a man drove up beside them, stopped his car, and asked for directions to Sawgrass Mills. They said he tried to make small talk and offered to charge their cellphones.
On one of the occasions, the girl said he opened his trunk and asked her to get closer.
In both cases, the girls were able to get away.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the police department at (954) 431-2200.