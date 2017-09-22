Man Accused Of Making Restaurant Bomb Threats

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the case of a bomb threat last week that targeted three restaurants in Doral.

On Friday, Sept. 15th, police received a call from a man who claimed that claimed three bombs would explode at three different restaurants in Doral in 30 minutes. This was the same day that a bomb exploded in a London subway.

The restaurants targeted for the attack, according to the man, were Bulla at 5335 NW 87th Avenue, Dragonfly at 5241 NW 87th Avenue and Piola at 1950 NW 87th Avenue.

When the emergency operator asked if the bombs were located inside the restaurants, he replied “you are pushing my patience ma’am. You have 30 minutes. Dragonfly, Piola, Bulla.”

All three restaurants were evacuated. Some restaurants neighboring the targeted restaurants were also evacuated.

Police used bomb-sniffing dogs in the search for the explosives but came up empty.

Doral police, along with the Miami-Dade Police’s Cyber Crimes Unit and the FBI, investigated the threats and traced the 9-1-1 call to 39-year-old Demond James, an employee at the Dragonfly restaurant.

When questioned by detectives, James admitted to placing the bomb threat, according to police.

He reportedly told the police that he planned to blow up the restaurant to kill himself. If he could not create the

explosion, he said he planned to confront the police officers to force them to shoot him.

Police said they were able to link James’ cellphone to the call made to 9-1-1.