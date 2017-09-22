TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Kim Jong Un Vows To “Tame Mentally Deranged U.S. Dotard With Fire”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a direct, fiery response to President Donald Trump’s United Nations speech where he threatened to “totally destroy” his regime.

In a statement released by the North Korea state news agency KCNA, Kim Jong Un called President Trump “deranged” and said he was “unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country.”

As for the threat, Kim said “A frightened dog barks louder.”

He went on to say that President Trump “insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world” and “he will face results beyond his expectation.”

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

“Dotard” translated in Korean is a derogatory reference to an old person. According to Merriam-Webster, the word meant “imbecile” when it was first used in the 14th century.

Friday morning, President Trump fired back on Twitter.

While discussing new financial sanctions against North Korean on Thursday, the president re-iterated his threats.

“North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development is a grave threat to peace and security in our world, and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal rogue regime,” he said.

Hours after Kim Jong Un’s statement was released, North Korea’s foreign minister said his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

“Our supreme leader will take unprecedented toughest-ever countermeasure against the speech made by Trump,” he said.

South Korea has denounced Kim Jong Un’s escalating rhetoric and China has also weighed in, urging North Korea to stop persisting on a dangerous course. China also called on the United States to stick to promises of non-aggression towards Pyongyang.

