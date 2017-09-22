In The Recruiting Huddle: Jermaine McMillian – Booker T. Washington

PLAYER: Jermaine McMillian

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Over the past year, this is a football talent that everyone was checking out as he made his way to a few area schools. If you have watched this talented young man perform, you already know. He has size, quickness and understands this game as well as you possibly can. His ability to cover has already made him one of those elite athletes that colleges across the country are impressed with. Covers a lot of ground, makes big hits and has the ability to turn things around. This is a big time football talent who will be playing this game for a long time to come. A catalyst so far for the Tornadoes.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9392719/jermaine-mcmillian