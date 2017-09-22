TRACKING THE TROPICS | Tropics Updates | MariaHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Flaming Pumpkins Cause Early Halloween Horror On Highway

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A truckload of burning pumpkins scattered across a Florida interstate, causing an early Halloween highway horror – major traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release that a tractor-trailer hauling pumpkins struck a guard rail on southbound Interstate 75 near Tampa early Friday, sparking a fire. The truck then exploded, spilling the burning pumpkins onto the highway.

The 44-year-old woman who was driving the truck wasn’t injured in the crash.

Gaskins says traffic on the interstate’s southbound lanes are still backed up for several miles. He says the roadway will have to be repaved to repair the damage.

Troopers are urging motorists to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

