FIU Shelter For Irma, Maria Victims Will Stay Open ‘As Long As They Need’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida International University served as a shelter for Hurricane Irma and now they’re still keeping their doors open.
This time for victims of Hurricane Maria.
“They’ve opened up two for people from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have just been inundated with these horrible hurricanes,” said Florida Governor Rick Scott.
About 100 people are left at the shelter that FIU is hosting as they deal with the destruction that Hurricane Maria left behind.
“They want their jobs back. They want their businesses to succeed. They want their kids back in school. They want to live in a safe place so I’m going to continue to work tirelessly to make sure that is what we do,” said Governor Scott.
How long do they plan on keeping their doors open at FIU?
“As long as they need to be here we will provide the support to the U.S. public health service in the state of Florida so they can feel at home so they can recover and they can get healthy,” said FIU’s President Mark Rosenberg.