Firefighters Cars Broken Into In Two Separate Burglaries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen personal vehicles belonging to firefighters were broken into Thursday night in two separate indicents in Miami-Dade.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue confirmed at 10 vehicles parked at Fire Station 4 on Indian Creek Drive were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
A half a dozen or so cars parked at station #7 at 9350 NW 22nd Avenue had their windows smashed and items from insider were taken, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay. The thefts were discovered then the firefighters returned from a call.
It was an odd case of deja vu for Miami-Dade.
Right after Hurricane Irma several vehicles were burglarized while they were parked at fire station #19 at 650 NW 131st Street.
Miami-Dade police are investigating the break ins to see if they are related.