Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report: Mike Pouncey Will Be A Game-Time Decision, Rey Maualuga Out

By Abraham Gutierrez

Following their thrilling victory over the Chargers, the Miami Dolphins will try and avoid a letdown when they face the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season. Given the cards this team has been dealt—with the current quarterback situation and the complexity of their early portion of the schedule—having all hands on deck is magnified on a week-by-week basis.

Mike Pouncey a huge question mark in Week 3

In preparations for their first divisional game of the new campaign, everyone’s attention will be on the playing status of longtime center, Mike Pouncey. Even though the Dolphins official injury report doesn’t reveal the reason why their 3-time Pro Bowler did not practice all week, it’s safe to infer that it must be related to his recurring hip issues.

In a world where the importance of a solid center is typically overlooked, Pouncey’s contributions to this team are impossible to ignore. His presence on the field, more times than not, is often the difference between a Fins win and a disappointing finish.

In his first game back after missing significant time last season, Pouncey didn’t appear to have missed a beat. In his seventh season out of Florida, he played in Miami’s 68 offensive snaps. For what it’s worth, Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi ran for 122 yards, and quarterback Jay Cutler was only sacked once all game.

“He played really well,” said Fins head coach Adam Gase. “It’s really amazing, the fact that he doesn’t practice very much and he goes out there and grades out the way he does.”

Rey Maualuga’s Dolphins debut remains on-hold

On a bit of a sour note, Dolphins fans will have to wait at least another week to see what linebacker Rey Maualuga can do for this team. The former Cincinnati Bengal is the lone wolf in Miami’s Week 3 injury report have be ruled out, as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue.

“Health is good,” Maualuga said on Wednesday, claiming he’s waiting for Gase to give him the green light. “Health is great. I got a little boo boo with the hamstring and it’s not something to be messed with, obviously. I can feel good. But if coaches see that my health is more important than being out there on the field, then I’m obviously going to respect (Gase’s) decision and just keep strengthening the hamstring and getting it better. But I feel good. I feel there is no soreness whatsoever. So I’m just going to take it day by day and then whenever he’s ready for me to get back on the field, I’m all for it.”

Dolphins NFL Week 3 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable:

(RB) Jay Ajayi (Knee) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(RB) Damien Williams (Rib) –Full Participation in Practice

(WR) DeVante Parker (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(WR) Jarvis Landry (Knee) –Limited Participation in Practice

Doubtful:

(DT) Jordan Phillips (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Out:

(LB) Rey Maualuga (Hamstring) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Undisclosed: