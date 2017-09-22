Dolphin Mall Will Hold Job Fair To Fill Full-Time, Seasonal Spots

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Holiday shopping season is on the mind of retailers as the first day of fall arrives. That means more jobs.
Residents looking for a job can look for one in Dolphin Mall on Tuesday.
The shopping center, with more than 240 stores, is holding a job fair.
Retailers along with restaurants are looking to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.
Those who attend should come prepared with several copies of their resume and information about previous jobs.
You do not have to make an appointment to attend.
The fair will be held on the second floor of the Ramblas Plaza at the mall located at 1401 NW 12th Street. It will start at noon and last until 8 p.m.
They’ve already posted some available positions, click here to see a full list.